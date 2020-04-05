|
|
Sharon Mae Wilson of North Wales passed away at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a spirited battle against Alzheimer's disease. Sharon left this life full of gratitude and love after being cared for by her children.
She was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Michael W. Wilson.
Sharon was born in Philadelphia on May 22, 1943 to the late Francis and Marion (McAdams) McAuley. Sharon loved growing up in Kensington with her dear sister, Nancy McMaster (Joe), during a time she always referred to as "Happy Days." After graduating from Frankford High School and marrying Mike at age 18, the pair lived in Paris, France for two years – a time that Sharon reminisced about always. The couple returned to settle near family in Philadelphia with their firstborn and later moved to raise their family in Blue Bell.
Sharon held various bookkeeping positions over the years, most recently retiring from Ambler Electric in 2017.
Fondly referred to as "The General" by her children and sons-in-law, Sharon was an amazing mother to Stacey Henjes (Tod), Marcey Varano (Sam) and Michael V. Wilson. Remembered as making ordinary days a celebration, Sharon was the adored Gammy/Grandmom to Kelsey and Griffin Henjes, and Samantha and Nix Varano. A cherished sister, aunt and cousin, she kept the spirit of Christmas alive year round for her extended family.
Sharon was proud of her Irish roots and always put family first. In addition to working part-time, she also cared for Samantha and Nix every morning before school for many years. Although she affirmed "there's no place like home" and took comfort in living around the corner from the Varanos, she appreciated travel. Visiting the Henjes in Japan, Disneyworld with all four grandkids, returning to France with Mike, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in the Caribbean with the Wilson clan and touring Ireland with the Henjes were special highlights. Sharon especially enjoyed regular weekend getaways to the Borgata and family trips to Strathmere.
Genuine and generous of spirit, Sharon made life joyful for others. She decorated the world with her creative, unique style and helped all who knew her enjoy the little things in life. Sharon was the gracious host of many multi-generation gatherings in her home and organizer of fun-filled trips with extended family and the "Blue Bell gang" to the shore, mountains and Happy Valley. Sharon treated her friends like family.
After a long good-bye, her loved ones are comforted in knowing she is reunited with her funny Valentine forever.
A celebration of Sharon's beautiful life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon's name to the at .
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020