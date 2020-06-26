Sheila Ann Richmond, affectionately known as Schatz, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a hard battle with rheumatoid arthritis and the complications that it can bring.



Sheila is survived by her husband, John; sons, Todd and Jeff; daughter/ best friend, Suzanne; her grandchildren, Tanner, Torin, Major and Elle; and sister, Connie.



Sheila was born in Allentown, Pa. on July 14, 1946 to Mary and Richard Landis. Her father passed away when Sheila was only 6. Never remarried, her mother embraced the responsibility and raised Sheila and her sisters Connie and Nancy alone. Sheila graduated from Liberty High School and not too long after met the love of her life, John.



For those who know John well, their introduction will not come as a surprise. At a local establishment, John fraudulently introduced himself to the underaged woman as a Liquor Control Officer and asked for her identification. One thing led to another and the two were married on Oct. 21, 1967.



John and Sheila lived a full life together, beginning in Taunton Lake, N.J. After five years they moved to Massachusetts. Secondary to her role as wife and mother, Sheila became an accomplished bowler.... a skill that carried her to many Thanksgiving Day bowling crowns! After another five years, the family made an eventful/memory filled one and a half week trek across the U.S. to their new home in California.



In the summer of 1983, our family moved to Doylestown, Pa., where John and Sheila have lived for the past 37 years. Early in that period, Sheila spent time as a Mom, housewife and realtor. In 1991, with children in high school and college, Sheila agreed to take a huge risk and she and John founded Peregrine Surgical Ltd. To this day, Sheila's loving, embracing spirit truly remains the foundation of a successful company.



Sheila enjoyed many activities including weekly card games and Mahjong with friends. She cherished playing board games with her grandchildren as well as attending their sporting events... no matter how physically challenging it became for her. For many years, Sheila volunteered her time mentoring a mentally challenged girl for Big Brothers & Big Sisters.



Only a few years ago, Sheila found her "happy place" down in Port Charlotte, Fla., where she and John would spend November-April... always welcoming family and friends. Never afraid of a challenge, John and Sheila recently purchased another home that would allow Sheila to thoroughly enjoy her view, remain close to her new friends and give John the ultimate gift of another house project.



NOBODY would disagree that Sheila was the most loving, caring and sweet individual. She was positive and welcoming, and always had a smile on her face. Shatz/Mom/Gramma/Gramms/Sheila... you will be dearly missed.



Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life in the coming weeks, or as soon as logistically possible given the times. Burial will be private.



