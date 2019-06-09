Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
For more information about
Sheila Moyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila B. Moyer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila B. Moyer Obituary
Sheila B. Moyer of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Chandler Hall, Newtown, Pa. She was 79.

She was the wife of the late R. Brooke Moyer who died Feb. 23, 2007.

Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Virginia (Hewitson) Henderson.

A homemaker, Sheila was a graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, Pa.

Sheila was especially fond of horses as well as painting, sewing and swimming. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by a son, Christopher Moyer and his wife, Halina, of Richboro, Pa.; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Benjamin; and a brother, Brian R. Henderson of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey B. Moyer, in 1994, and a brother, Bruce J. Henderson.

Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Blooming Glen Mennonite Cemetery, Blooming Glen, Pa.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now