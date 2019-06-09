|
Sheila B. Moyer of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Chandler Hall, Newtown, Pa. She was 79.
She was the wife of the late R. Brooke Moyer who died Feb. 23, 2007.
Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Virginia (Hewitson) Henderson.
A homemaker, Sheila was a graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, Pa.
Sheila was especially fond of horses as well as painting, sewing and swimming. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Moyer and his wife, Halina, of Richboro, Pa.; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Benjamin; and a brother, Brian R. Henderson of Florida.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey B. Moyer, in 1994, and a brother, Bruce J. Henderson.
Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Blooming Glen Mennonite Cemetery, Blooming Glen, Pa.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019