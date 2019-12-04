|
Shirley A. (Wild) DiToro, a longtime resident of Warwick, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 76.
Shirley was married to Joseph DiToro for 55 years. She was the loving mother of Denise Davis (Bruce), John (Donna), David (Megan), Robert (Mary) and the late Joe. She is also survived by her sister, Marge Thompson (Bob), her six grandchildren, Cristina, Joseph, Nichole, Bobby, Dominick, Joshua, and her great grandson, Dezmin.
Shirley enjoyed playing bridge and bowling with the Senior's group at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, where she was an active member.
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem in Shirley's name.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 4, 2019