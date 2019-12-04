Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
1410 Almshouse Rd
Jamison, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
1410 Almshouse Rd
Jamison, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley DiToro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. DiToro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. DiToro Obituary
Shirley A. (Wild) DiToro, a longtime resident of Warwick, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 76.

Shirley was married to Joseph DiToro for 55 years. She was the loving mother of Denise Davis (Bruce), John (Donna), David (Megan), Robert (Mary) and the late Joe. She is also survived by her sister, Marge Thompson (Bob), her six grandchildren, Cristina, Joseph, Nichole, Bobby, Dominick, Joshua, and her great grandson, Dezmin.

Shirley enjoyed playing bridge and bowling with the Senior's group at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, where she was an active member.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem in Shirley's name.

Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -