Shirley A. Moore died peacefully at The Landing of Towamencin, Lansdale, Pa., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was 87.
The first child of Helen (Reppert) Feick and William M. Feick, Shirley was born Nov. 6, 1932 in West Reading, Pa. She attended Kutztown State Teachers College, graduating with her Bachelor's degree in Education. She then attended Beaver College and Widener University for her Master's degree in Gifted Education.
With much dedication, she taught kindergarten and gifted education for Upper Dublin School District at Fort Washington, Thomas Fitzwater and Jarrettown Elementary Schools.
It was at Kutztown that she met her beloved husband, Gerald Moore. They were wed on Dec. 19, 1954 at St. Mark's Church in Reading. They had a loving marriage and pursued their passions for teaching, bowling, golfing, bridge, traveling, country line dancing, skiing and tennis. Shirley also was an accomplished pianist, organist and quilter. Shirley and Jerry celebrated 63 years of marriage together prior to Gerald's passing on Oct. 7, 2017.
Shirley A. Moore is survived by her two daughters, Lynn A. Wilhelm and Sally J. Moore and her wife, Marina H. Opdam, all of North Wales, Pa., and her two grandchildren, Ahren Moore Spielvogel of Truckee, Calif. and Brittany J. Wilhelm of North Wales. Her sister, Sharon Feick and her two children, Aaron and James of Womelsdorf, Pa., also survive her.
Her brother, William Feick, Jr., preceded her in death.
Shirley lived her life to the fullest and was completely dedicated to her family, and they to her. She was loving and loved, kind, thoughtful, funny and a lifelong learner.
We, her family, would like to collectively thank the organizations and people that enriched her life; Kutztown University, Upper Dublin School District, the Hatboro Jaycees, the Huntingdon Valley Ski Club, Huntingdon Valley Methodist Church, Bucks County Country Club, Old York Road Country Club, Pleasantville United Church of Christ, Bayada Home Health Care, The Landing of Towamencin and the beautiful ladies of her Bridge Club.
Services were held privately.
Donations to honor her life can be sent to The , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 4259 W. Swamp Road, Suite 204, Doylestown, PA 18902.
Cards for the family are being accepted at 302 Pimlico Way, North Wales, PA 19454.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020