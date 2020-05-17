|
|
Shirley A. Rush of West Rockhill Township and formerly of Blooming Glen, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township.
Born Jan. 9, 1930, she was the wife of the late Elwood W. "Woody" Rush for 60 years until his passing Jan. 20, 2013.
Born in Dublin, she was the daughter of the late Hilton L. and Edna A. (Moyer) Spanninger. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Hilltown High School, Hilltown, and a 1948 graduate of the Lansdale School of Business, Lansdale.
A homemaker, Shirley also assisted her son as a bookkeeper in his business, David Brooke Rush Builders, Perkasie. Since her childhood, she was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Dublin, where she sang in the Church Choir and eventually served as president of the Church Consistory. Having lived in the Village of Blooming Glen for more than 50 years, Shirley served as a member of the Blooming Glen extension of Grand View Hospital Auxiliary.
Residing at The Community at Rockhill in Sellersville, for the past ten years, Shirley was instrumental in organizing a regular movie night, was an avid card player, and a cross word puzzle enthusiast. One year she was crowned as the "Wee-Bowl Champion." She enjoyed playing all kinds of games with her family and friends throughout the years, especially with her great grandsons. Celebrating her 90th birthday this past January, more than 75 guests attended a surprise party and got a chance to share their many stories and good times spent with Shirley and Woody over the years. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.
The Rush family would like to express their appreciation to all the Nurses and Med Techs in the Personal Care Program at Rockhill for the wonderful care and love they showered on Shirley.
She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Rebecca Lynne Ream, married to Neal, of Allentown, Pa., and their sons, Sean and Chris; Sean, married to Marina and their sons, Alex and Marcus and Chris, married to Kelly and their daughter Marlowe, Hilton LeRoy "Lee" Rush and his wife Kathy, of Perkasie, and their daughter Sage married to Ben, David Brooke Rush and his wife Robin, of Perkasie, and their three sons, Corey, Harrison and Ian, and Thomas Jay Rush and his wife Meriam, of Gladwyne, Pa., and their three children, Emily, Nathan and Katie. She is also survived by a brother, John R. "Jack" Spanninger and his wife Florence of DeLand, Fla., and a sister, Charlotte T. "Dolly" Moyer of Perkasie.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Elwood James "Jim" Rush, in 1986; two brothers, Feryl L. and Hilton L. Spanninger Jr.; and a sister, Marjorie E. Peters.
Services with interment in St. Luke's Union Cemetery, Dublin, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 141 S. Main Street, Dublin, PA 18917.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020