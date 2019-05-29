|
|
Shirley Ann (Snyder) Cowper of Warminster passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 81.
Shirley was the loving wife for 52 years to Robert A. Cowper.
Born in Reading, Pa., Shirley was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Stott) Snyder.
Shirley worked for most of her career as a Registered Nurse for Hatboro Medical Associates and at the Masonic Village of Warminster.
She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, loved spending her summers in Ocean City, N.J., and enjoyed lunch dates with many friends.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children, Robyn Cowper (Ronald) of Doylestown and Matthew Cowper (Carrie) of Collegeville, her grandson, Ryan C. Cowper, and other loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, Pa., where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the Darren Daulton Foundation, 1339 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, by check or visit their web site at darrendaultonfoundation.org and click the donate button.
To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2019