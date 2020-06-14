Shirley Ann Signorino
Shirley Ann Signorino of Doylestown died peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was 69.

Daughter of the late Frieda and Herman Easton, Shirley was a consummate Jersey girl who enjoyed the beach, the Doylestown salt cave, cooking, baking, and hosting Thanksgiving dinner each year. She loved the company of her friends, coworkers, and customers at the Black Bass Hotel, and her family most of all.

She is survived by Fred, her husband of 47 years; their son, Scott and his fiancée, Colby; her sisters, Gail and Pat; her brothers-in-law, Dan and Bill; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or www.chop.edu

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
