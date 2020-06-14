Shirley Ann Signorino of Doylestown died peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was 69.
Daughter of the late Frieda and Herman Easton, Shirley was a consummate Jersey girl who enjoyed the beach, the Doylestown salt cave, cooking, baking, and hosting Thanksgiving dinner each year. She loved the company of her friends, coworkers, and customers at the Black Bass Hotel, and her family most of all.
She is survived by Fred, her husband of 47 years; their son, Scott and his fiancée, Colby; her sisters, Gail and Pat; her brothers-in-law, Dan and Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or www.chop.edu
Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Daughter of the late Frieda and Herman Easton, Shirley was a consummate Jersey girl who enjoyed the beach, the Doylestown salt cave, cooking, baking, and hosting Thanksgiving dinner each year. She loved the company of her friends, coworkers, and customers at the Black Bass Hotel, and her family most of all.
She is survived by Fred, her husband of 47 years; their son, Scott and his fiancée, Colby; her sisters, Gail and Pat; her brothers-in-law, Dan and Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or www.chop.edu
Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.