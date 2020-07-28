Shirley Ann Slozer of Quakertown, Pa. passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Laurel's of Hidden Meadows on the Ridge in Sellersville, Pa. She was 83.She was the loving wife to Herman J. Slozer Jr. The couple just celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 2nd.Born in Souderton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Kratz) Swartley. Shirley graduated 10th grade from Franconia Mennonite School in 1953. In her spare time, she enjoyed handiwork including: sewing, cross stitch, crocheting, baking, playing games and traveling. She worked as a seamstress at the Royal Pants Factory until the birth of her first son. Then she worked side by side with her husband for 40 years at the Hilltop Flower Shop in Perkasie.She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Perkasie.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Susan Rice and husband, Timothy, of Telford, Gail Bauer and husband, Christopher, of Lehighton, Scott of Fleetwood, and Joseph and wife, Katie, of Emmaus, and her grandchildren: Aaron, Arik, Evan, Hailey and Ezekiel.She was preceded in death by her son, Herman III, and siblings, Edith, Emma, Henry, Miriam and Irene.All are welcome to a casual outdoor memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, followed by a luncheon at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.Memorial contributions can be made to either: The Pennridge Community Center, 146 E. Main St., Perkasie, PA 18944, or Peace Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.To view her online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown