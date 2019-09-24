|
|
Shirley E. (Gerhart) Deno of Warminster, Pa. passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health, Abington, Pa. She was 90.
Born in Norristown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Naomi Lillian (Gerhart) Blackledge.
Mrs. Deno grew up in the Hatfield and Souderton areas and attended Souderton High School. She worked in the clothing industry for many years.
She enjoyed crafting, was an avid collector, loved her word puzzles and especially loved her cats.
She is survived by her devoted children, William M. Deno of Warminster and Cheryl Ann Krause and her husband, Edward, of Lansdale. She was the beloved grandmother of Jason Krause and William Deno Jr., and is also survived by her cousins, Barbara Nace and Susan Aufheimer and her husband, Ralph, her half-sister, Harriet Berry, and half-brother, Richard Blackledge.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William C. Deno in 2008, and her half-brothers, Leon and Robert Blackledge.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, where her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville.
Remembrances in her name to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103, would be appreciated by the family.
Photos and tributes may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Urban Funeral Home,
Ambler
www.urbanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 24, 2019