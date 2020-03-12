|
Shirley F. Derstine, formerly of East Rockhill Township and Hilltown, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was 85.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Robert "Bob" Derstine for 55 years until his death in 2011.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Katie (Hallman) Fluck.
Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Deep Run Valley High School.
Mrs. Derstine was primarily a homemaker, although she had worked part-time at the former Fox's Market, Perkasie, and the former Town House Shoes, Souderton.
Shirley was a long-time member of Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, Telford, where she was active with the Women's Missionary Circle. She had also served on the flower committee and created custom greeting cards to send to missionaries.
Shirley and Bob had enjoyed many Perkiomen Bus tour adventures together. She also liked painting, doing puzzles, playing bingo at Phoebe Richland and games of Chinese checkers with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Derstine is survived by her four children: Donna J. Steich, and her husband, James, of Quakertown; Duane A. Derstine, and his wife, Allison, of Sellersville; Dawn M. Fischer, and her husband, David, of Quakertown; and Deanne R. Zoellin, and her husband, Karl, of Ottsville; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Claire Reichenbach.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, in Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd., Telford, PA 18969, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery, Telford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, Mission Fund, 171 Church Rd., Telford, PA 18969.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 12, 2020