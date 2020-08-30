1/
Shirley Frances Felix
Shirley Frances Felix of Solebury Township, Pa. passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. She was 83.

Born in West London, England to the late Thomas and Gladys Randall, she came to the United States from Switzerland. Shirley resided in Western Illinois with her husband before moving to Solebury, Pa. 35 years ago.

Shirley was the owner/operator of Penn Business Services, Inc. of Solebury for over 20 years. Her company assisted non-profit organizations with computer, accounting and financial services. She earned a Master's degree, cum laude, from Trenton State College (College of New Jersey) in Ewing, N.J.

Shirley was fluent in German and previously worked as an office manager for a commodities company on the European Exchange, and worked in the New York financial district in a similar capacity.

She was the beloved wife of 42 years to Ronald A. Felix, and is also survived by two cousins in England.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Holy Cross Monastery, P.O. Box 99, West Park, NY 12493, www.holycrossmonastery.com, or to The Order of Saint Helena, 414 Savannah Barony Dr., North Augusta, SC 29841, www.osh.org, would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
