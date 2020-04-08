|
On March 18, 2020, the Lord Jesus called Shirley Louise (Hugo) Freeburn to her Heavenly Home for eternal rest in His comforting arms.
Shirley was born in Worcester, Mass. on May 20, 1928, the only child of Theodore Edwin Hugo and Magarette Fidelia (Turner) Hugo and weighed only 28 ounces at birth. She graduated from North High School in 1946 and trained at Salter Secretarial School.
In 1953, Shirley married Robert John Freeburn of Worcester. She worked as a librarian at Higgins Library and at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. In 1977, they moved to Shrewsbury, Mass., where she started work at Shrewsbury Town Hall rising to the position of Assistant Town Clerk, retiring from that position in 1990.
For 60 years, she spent summer vacations on the beaches of Cape Cod. After retirement in 1996, Shirley and Robert moved to Buckingham, Pa. and later to Doylestown, Pa.
Shirley was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester, Trinity Episcopal Church in Shrewsbury, and Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert, in 2009.
She is survived by two sons, Robert J. Freeburn Jr. of San Diego, Calif. and David P. Freeburn of Delray Beach, Fla.; two daughters-in-law, Sharon and Cindi; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Derek, Rebecca, James, Christopher, and Chelsea; and three great- grandchildren, Jose, Zechariah, and Lillianne. In 2012, Shirley attended the funeral of her great-grandson Mateo in California.
The family expects to hold a memorial service at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Macular Degeneration Association online at www.macularhope.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020