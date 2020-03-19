|
|
Shirley Perkins Smith died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home. She was 87.
Shirley was the wife of Gerald S. Smith, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
She was the mother of Dan Slater, Carrie May, Amy Ann, and Tad Perkins, and is survived by her daughter-in-law, Leighann, sons-in-law, Edward Ayoub and Tom Fuller, and six grandchildren, Marcus, Samuel, Sophia, Matthew, Corley, and Mason. She is also survived by two sisters, Norma Stinson and Kathryn Nelson.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she graduated from Blackstone-Millville High School and attended Simmons College and New England Deaconess School of Nursing in Boston, Mass. She did post graduate work at Grace New Haven-Yale Hospital in New Haven, Conn., where she was a "scrub nurse" for the first open heart surgery performed there.
She started teaching education courses to the nursing assistants before courses were required by the state of Pennsylvania. She became licensed to teach the PA Nurse Aid certification course, which she did for many years. She also became certified as a Personal Care administrator and specialized in Staff Development. She was a mentor for many direct care givers.
She and her family lived in Buckingham, Pa. for 39 years, where she worked full time specializing in Long Term care. She was an active member of Doylestown Friends Meeting. In her retirement years she led a support group for people with Neuropathic pain at the Doylestown Hospital.
After moving to Gilbertsville she taught Home Health caregivers working in the Chestnut Knoll at home program for four years.
She became an active member of Exeter Friends Meeting in Douglassville, Berks Co.
She loved her family the most and enjoyed gardening, volunteer work, reading and crafts.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Exeter Friends Meeting, 191 Meeting House Road, Douglassville, Pa.
Contributions may be made to Exeter Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 191, Douglassville, PA 19518; to Parkinson Research Foundation, P.O. Box 96318, Washington, DC 20090-6318; or to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 19, 2020