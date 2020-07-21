1/1
Sophia M. Gol
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophia M. Gol passed away Sunday, July 17, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Center in Quakertown, where she had resided for the past two years. She was 83.

Sophia was born Aug. 31, 1936 in Tarnopol, Poland. Her parents, the late Iwan and Magdalena Jacus, immigrated from Hlaky, Ukraine and Tarnopol, Poland (as of 1944 became Ternopil, Ukraine) to the U.S., and became naturalized U.S. citizens on June 4, 1956 along with Sophia and her three brothers. She resided in Jersey City, N.J. until she married on Jan. 25, 1958 to Bohdan Gol. She then resided in Warminster, Pa. for over 55 years.

Sophia worked for Burpee Seed Company and was a certified real estate agent for 35 years, serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

She was an active member and sang in the choir at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warrington. Sophia was known for her beautiful flower arrangements and baking of Ukrainian Torte Cakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Osyp and Mireslaw Jacus.

She is survived by her brother, Juris; sons, Bohdan W. (Kim) and Stephen J. (Debbie); four grandchildren, Jennifer McDermott (Dylan), Stephen (Samantha), Kyle (Kayleigh), and Daniel Gol; three great grandchildren, Sabrina, Riggs, and Gavin; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Sophia's Requiem of Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

Donations in Sophia's name can be made to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church at the above address.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Interment
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Warrington
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shelly Funeral Home - Warrington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved