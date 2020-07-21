Sophia M. Gol passed away Sunday, July 17, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Center in Quakertown, where she had resided for the past two years. She was 83.Sophia was born Aug. 31, 1936 in Tarnopol, Poland. Her parents, the late Iwan and Magdalena Jacus, immigrated from Hlaky, Ukraine and Tarnopol, Poland (as of 1944 became Ternopil, Ukraine) to the U.S., and became naturalized U.S. citizens on June 4, 1956 along with Sophia and her three brothers. She resided in Jersey City, N.J. until she married on Jan. 25, 1958 to Bohdan Gol. She then resided in Warminster, Pa. for over 55 years.Sophia worked for Burpee Seed Company and was a certified real estate agent for 35 years, serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.She was an active member and sang in the choir at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warrington. Sophia was known for her beautiful flower arrangements and baking of Ukrainian Torte Cakes.She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Osyp and Mireslaw Jacus.She is survived by her brother, Juris; sons, Bohdan W. (Kim) and Stephen J. (Debbie); four grandchildren, Jennifer McDermott (Dylan), Stephen (Samantha), Kyle (Kayleigh), and Daniel Gol; three great grandchildren, Sabrina, Riggs, and Gavin; and 10 nieces and nephews.Sophia's Requiem of Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.Donations in Sophia's name can be made to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church at the above address.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington