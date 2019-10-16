|
Stacey L. Russell of Warminster, Pa. fell asleep in death at his home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was 47.
He leaves behind his loving and faithful wife, Rose (Hersch) Russell, and sons, Kyle D. Russell of Warminster, Pa. and Stacey Webb-Russell of Philadelphia, Pa. Stacey will be missed by many family and friends.
Contributions for expenses can be made to Rose Russell.
Please visit the funeral home's web site below for memorial and repass details, also for a full eulogy.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 16, 2019