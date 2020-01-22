|
Stanley A. Guogas Jr. died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Chalfont, Pa., surrounded by his family. He was 69.
Stanley was the husband of Carol Colma Guogas. The couple shared almost 45 years of marriage.
Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late Stanley A. and Lorraine (Neukum) Guogas.
Coming from a long line of military members, Stanley proudly served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Captain. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid singer and musician. He was a member of the Bucks County Choral Society and also sang with the St. Andrew's United Methodist choir in Warminster.
Stanley most enjoyed his time with his family. Any time spent together was fun and memorable and he was immensely proud of what his children and grandchildren have accomplished.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Stanley will be missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Laura Guogas (Lloyd Williams) and Jennifer Butchko (John Paul Butchko). He will be greatly missed as "Pop-Pop" by his grandchildren, Gabrielle Williams and Alexander Williams, and is also survived by his sister, Paula Grimaldi (Ernie).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Stanley's family from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 999 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bucks County Choral Society, 252 West Swamp Rd., Suite 5, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 22, 2020