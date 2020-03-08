|
Stanley B. "Stan" Kita of Doylestown passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was 80 and the loving husband for 56 years of Patricia Howard Kita.
Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anna Bukata Kita.
Stan attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Palisades High School. He graduated from Drexel University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1962.
Stan worked briefly for Hunter Spring Company in Hatfield, Pa. as the plant engineer before pursuing his Juris Doctorate degree at Temple University School of Law. Upon earning his J.D. in 1966, he worked in the Patent Office at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia. In 1967 Stan joined the Howson and Howson law firm. He rose through the ranks, making partner in 1975 and senior partner in 1988. Stan was the lead attorney in more than 85 intellectual property law cases. He had also handled more than 1000 trademark matters.
Stan had been active in aviation, civic, political and professional organizations, including 50 years as an active member of the Bucks County Bar Association. He was involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County for several years. Stan frequently participated in the Doylestown Airport Fly Arounds for charity sponsored by Doylestown Kiwanis. He was an active supporter for the Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA).
Stan enjoyed gardening, traveling, sailing, and making repairs around the house. His greatest passion was piloting his single engine plane.
In addition to his wife, Stan is survived by his brother, Ronald J. Kita, his wife, Irene; his aunt, Rose Marie Pasicznyk, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan's name may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 401 W. Johnson Hwy., East Norriton, PA 19401, or Salvation Army, 344 North 7th St., Allentown, PA 18102.
