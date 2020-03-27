|
|
Stanley H. Elgart, of Warrington, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was 78.
Stan was the loving husband of 58 years to Linda Elgart (Fels).
Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Irving and Ruth (Berkowitz) Elgart.
Stan was well known in the Philadelphia area throughout his long career in Media Advertising.
He was a kind, gentle, loving, and caring man. Stan was a wonderful husband, father, brother, father-in-law, Pepop, and friend to many who will miss him deeply. He was known for his sense of humor. Stan was quick-witted, loved to laugh, and loved to make others laugh. Even when he was not feeling his best, he always tried to make others feel better. Through his illnesses, he showed us how to maintain love, dignity, resolve, humor, and kindness.
In addition to his wife, Stan is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Elgart (Mark Rotenstreich) and Russell Elgart (Kimberly); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Evan Elgart; and his sister, Ellen Elgart.
Per Stan's request, there will be no funeral service. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. The family will communicate any updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan's memory may be made to the Abramson Hospice, 1425 Horsham Road, Suite 2, North Wales, PA 19454 or at https://www.abramsonseniorcare.org/donate/.
To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 27, 2020