Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Elgart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley H. Elgart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley H. Elgart Obituary
Stanley H. Elgart, of Warrington, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was 78.

Stan was the loving husband of 58 years to Linda Elgart (Fels).

Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Irving and Ruth (Berkowitz) Elgart.

Stan was well known in the Philadelphia area throughout his long career in Media Advertising.

He was a kind, gentle, loving, and caring man. Stan was a wonderful husband, father, brother, father-in-law, Pepop, and friend to many who will miss him deeply. He was known for his sense of humor. Stan was quick-witted, loved to laugh, and loved to make others laugh. Even when he was not feeling his best, he always tried to make others feel better. Through his illnesses, he showed us how to maintain love, dignity, resolve, humor, and kindness.

In addition to his wife, Stan is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Elgart (Mark Rotenstreich) and Russell Elgart (Kimberly); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Evan Elgart; and his sister, Ellen Elgart.

Per Stan's request, there will be no funeral service. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. The family will communicate any updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan's memory may be made to the Abramson Hospice, 1425 Horsham Road, Suite 2, North Wales, PA 19454 or at https://www.abramsonseniorcare.org/donate/.

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -