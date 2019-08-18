|
Stanley H. Stauffer Sr. of Hatboro, Pa. died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 89.
Stanley was born March 18, 1930 in Abington, Pa., son of the late Leon Stauffer and the late Esther (Rutherford) Stauffer.
He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Violetta (Elder) Stauffer; the father of Stanley H. Stauffer Jr. and his wife, Robin, Steven H. Stauffer and his wife, Rebecca, Sharon V. Stachelek and her husband, Peter, and Stuart H. Stauffer and his wife, Beth; grandfather of 11; and great grandfather of four. He is also survived by two sisters and two brothers, and was preceded in death by one brother.
Stanley was born and raised in Abington. He answered the call to serve his country during the Korean Conflict and received an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force after four years of faithful service. During his enlisted time, Stanley spent most of it in Germany where he also managed an ice-skating rink and founded a dance band. His passion for music would last many years as a not only a trombone player, but an accomplished singer in a series of quartets and choirs.
After returning home, Stanley married the love of his life, Violetta Elder, in 1959, and in May of 2019, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. During his working years, Stanley served his community as a Postal Carrier in Abington Township for 37 years before his retirement.
Stanley will be remembered for his capacity for quiet leadership, complemented by his gentle strength and the great faith in which he served his church. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his adoring family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Stanley will be sorely missed for his dry sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh. Even in his final days, he was still managing to regularly crack a smile.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 10:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Church of the Open Door, 1260 Fort Washington Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034. His graveside service will follow and military honors rendered by the United States Air Force will be at 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
