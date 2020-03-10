|
Stanley Rubin, passed away after a short illness on March 6, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 93.
Stan was born on Nov. 19, 1926, and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He served in the navy during WWII, and graduated from LIU in 1949. Stan married Rita Isaacson in 1953, and they raised their four sons in Merrick, N.Y.
Stan spent most of his working life with Daystrom Furniture retiring in 1996. He and Rita remained in Merrick until 2011, when they moved to Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa.
Stan was an avid bridge player, gym rat, and walker at Ann's Choice and remained active until the last days of his life. He loved his family intensely, and they had the deepest respect and love for him.
He is survived by his four sons and daughter in laws; Steven Rubin of San Diego, California, Andrew and Valerie Kind-Rubin of Doylestown, Pa., Edward and Kathy Rubin of Acton, Mass, and Bruce Rubin and Lisa Quinones, of Easthampton, Mass.
He is also survived by his nine adoring grandchildren; David and Mica Rubin; Jennifer, Emily, Elizabeth and Molly Kind-Rubin; Samuel, Jackson and Benjamin Rubin.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rita and his two brothers Sam and Aaron.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 10, 2020