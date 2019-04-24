Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Stanley Steinberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Steinberg Obituary
Stanley Steinberg of Warrington, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital.

Stan was born in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Louis and Harriet Steinberg.

Stan was the husband of Nancy J. (Callow) Steinberg, who together shared 64 years of marriage. They had resided in Warrington since 1957.

Stan had served in the U.S.M.C. during the Korean War. He had received three Purple Heart Medals and one Bronze Star. He had retired from Danella Constuction in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Stan had been active member of the Warrington Lion Club, volunteered as a coach for the Warrington Athletic Association and was involved with local politics in Warrington. In his free time, Stan enjoyed spending time with his family in Long Beach Island, N.J.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, Stan is survived by his children, Joyce Coggiola and Stanley H. Steinberg. He is also survived by one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, a brother and several nieces and nephews.

Stan was preceded in death by his grandson, Chase Steinberg.

A Celebration of Stan's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. after which a brief service will be held that all are invited to attend. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan's name may be sent to the Alliance for living Ocean, P.O. Box 2250, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 24, 2019
