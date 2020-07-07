1/
Stephen C. Hubbard
Stephen C. Hubbard of Bedminster, Pa. passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 87.

Born in Hatboro, Pa. to the late Stephen and Lillian Mae (Craven) Hubbard, he resided in Bedminster Township since the '70s.

He was formerly employed with the Bucks County Park Police, worked as a Game Warden, was a police officer in Bedminster Township, and retired as a Maintenance Worker with the county. Stephen was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was the beloved husband of the late Irene D. Hubbard, who passed in March. He is also survived by family members, nieces and nephews, and his dear cat, Missy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Horsham, Pa.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com





Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
