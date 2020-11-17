Stephen Cunnane, 67, of Hatboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 12th, 2020 suddenly, at Abington Memorial Hospital, in Abington.
Stephen was born in Abington, PA on July 30, 1953, the son of the late Margaret M. (Lang) and Joseph Patrick Cunnane.
Stephen had worked as a machinist in the textile industry until retiring in 2014.
He was a member of the Fulmor Heights Mens Club where he enjoyed shuffleboard, horseshoes and watching the Phillies and Eagles.
Stephen is survived by his loving family; his siblings Joseph (Jacalyn), Joan Marie Fitzpatrick (William), David (Donna) and Mary Anne Cunnane. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, both, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 856 Euclid Ave. in Warrington, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abington Jefferson Home Care 2510 Maryland Road, Willow Grove, PA. His interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, PA.
Services have been entrusted to the Joseph J. Mc Goldrick Funeral Home