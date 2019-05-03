|
|
Stephen G. Oiler of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Abington Hospice in Warminster. Steve was 61.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., Steve was the son of Nancy Gilmore/Timmons and the late Garfield Oiler.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Jess Overington (Chris) and Stephanie Oiler. He was the brother of Wendy Lion (Richard), Melanie Whitman, and Todd Oiler (Kathy Jo), and is also survived by his grandchildren, Wyatt and Rilynn Overington.
Steve's memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home - Plumsteadville, Easton and Kellers Church Roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to the Abington Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2019