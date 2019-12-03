Home

Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Stephen Takach
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Road
Newtown, PA
Stephen J. Takach, of Plumsteadville, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Wesley Enhanced Living, Doylestown, Pa. He had celebrated his 100 birthday on Nov. 6, 2019.

He was the husband of Violet R. (Pullen) Takach. The couple would have celebrated their 74th wedding Anniversary on Dec. 8, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Szalomayer) Takach. He was a 1941 graduate of Northeast High School, Philadelphia.

Stephen was a U. S. Army Veteran of World War II serving from 1941 to 1945, stationed with the Coastal Artillery in Newfoundland.

A truck driver, Stephen was most recently employed by Plumstead Township where he worked for over 30 years until retiring in 2009 at the age of 90. Previously, he worked for Doylestown Concrete, Doylestown, Pa. Earlier, he picked up milk from farms for Hutts Dairy, Cross Keys (Doylestown), Pa., and Breuninger's Dairy, Philadelphia, Pa. Concurrently, he owned his own bulldozer and dump truck, hauling topsoil over the years.

A member of the American Legion, he was Catholic in faith. He and his wife especially enjoyed traveling with the Doylestown Senior Center to destinations that included Alaska and Europe as well as taking many cruises. An avid Indy and NASCAR racing fan, he loved being outdoors and tinkering on his lawn mowers and tractors.

Surviving with his wife are two children, Ronald J. Takach and his wife Nancy, of Pipersville, Pa., and Wendy M. Cieslak and her husband Stanley, of Doylestown, Pa.; four grandchildren, Eric Takach and his wife Suzanne, and Bryan, Kimberly and Mark Cieslak; and six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Stephen, Serena, Brandon, Dustin and Jacob. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Linda Suzanne Takach.

His Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P. O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352

Suess Funeral Home

Perkasie, Pa.

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019
