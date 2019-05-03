|
Stephen M. Rogers passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital. He was 59.
Stephen was a certified Arborist for over 40 years, and a member of the International Society of Arboriculture.
He was the dear son of Jane (Wright) and the late William Rogers; the beloved husband of Lynn (Bechtel); the loving father of Brooke and Brittany; and the dear brother of Diane Tumelty (Robert), William Rogers (Patricia), Timothy Rogers (Denise), and Michelle Cook (Norman). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., at the Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, Pa. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.Angelone Funeral Home, Inc.,
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2019