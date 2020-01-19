|
Stephen N. Hill, age 71 of Sellersville, Pa. died Monday, Jan. 6 (Three Kings' Day).
He is survived by his wife (Aurora Georganne) of 45 plus years and his sons (Richard & Kyle), their spouses (Cynthia and Jaclyn) and six grandchildren [Cavanaugh (spouse Erick), Kaden, Olivia, Emma, Grace, and Rylie].
Born in Abilene, Texas, the son of Clotilda and Henry Calhoun, he is survived by his brother (Robert) and spouse (Judy), and their three children (Aaron, Rachel & Jordan) as well as many cousins from Cameron, Texas. He was known affectionally as "Uncle Steve" to many nephews and nieces of the Forte, Martin, and Mero families as well as those related to the "Farm" family.
Steve and his brother were raised by their mother in Abilene, Texas, having lost their father at an early age. As a result, he had a special place in his heart for boys who sought guidance and leadership from a good male role model. He also was very proud of his Czech heritage and his days spent in Cameron, Texas. His empathy for struggling women was apparent and he always supported their challenges in whatever way he could.
Steve served 28 years in the U.S. Navy as an anti-submarine acoustic operator. While stationed at Willow Grove Air Base, Pennsylvania, he met his wife. They shared the farm lifestyle at the cooperative known as "The Farm" (HiLine) in Buckingham, Pa. for 16 years. During that time, he started a farrow-to-finish hog business and graduated from Delaware Valley Agricultural College with a degree in Animal Husbandry.
Steve loved flying (P2 and P3 aircrafts) and his work took him to many foreign countries whether as part of his military service or as a government subcontractor. He was most at home in the outdoors and his connection to the earth not only extended to his employment with Soil Conservation Service where he introduced the practice of "no-till" to farmers in the local area but also to sharing his love and knowledge of the outdoors with anyone that would listen. Known for his practical approach, others often sought his advice for his mechanical and technical expertise. He was very knowledgeable about history and politics and in his later years could be found engaging others in political conversation or yelling at the TV.
Steve was extremely proud of the log house that he built which fulfilled the unfinished dream of his parents to build a home on their land in San Antonino, Texas. Steve had a fondness for animals especially dogs such as Wrangler (his first dog), Patches (Blue Merle Collie), Simba, Sabot, Sophie, Ruby (Rhodesian Ridgebacks) and Toby (Terrier mix). He could be seen walking his rescue dog (Tiger) at Nockamixon State Park and East Rockhill Dog Park.
Throughout his career, he worked jobs at several companies such as Pacer Systems (later known as Avistar), Arbor, New Castle, and Home Depot.
During his lifetime, he was known by many titles such as Coach Hill (soccer, baseball & volleyball) and many Scouting (Troops 45 and 187) titles. However, the title that he was most proud of was Chief Hill. When people would thank him for his service, his response was, "thank me by voting and if possible donate some time to a cause". He was one-of-a-kind and memorable to all that met him. He will be missed! Fair Winds and Following Seas!
In the Spring, a military honor service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends.
Plans are in the works to start a non-profit to benefit Bucks County recipients of the causes that were near and dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3659604940746868/?fref=nf for more details
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020