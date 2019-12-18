Home

Stephen P. Maduzia Obituary
Stephen P. Maduzia of Willow Grove, Pa. died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Abington Health Center - Warminster Campus. He was 82.

Stephen was born Sept. 7, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Stephen A. Maduzia and the late Henrietta (Chmielska) Maduzia.

He was the loving husband of Barbara (Toich); the beloved father of Stephen J. Maduzia, Richard Maduzia (Mary), and Heather Thickening (Andre); dear brother of Ronald A. and Nancy C. Maduzia; and the beloved grandfather of Matthew, Asher, Ezra, and Isabel.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. His graveside service will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19038.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, www.abingtonhealth.org/services-specialties/hospice/abington-hospice-at-warminster, or to Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038, www.qofpeacechurch.org.

Angelone Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019
