Stephen Vaeth Seidel of Eagleville, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was 77.
The son of late Francis and Esther Seidel, he is survived by children, Rebecca Herrmann (Greg), Stephen (Robin), Dakotta and Skyler; and grandchildren Maxwell, Gabrielle, Mitchell and Savannah; as well as brother, Neil, and best friend, Danny Mullin.
Born in Utica, N.Y., he graduated from Utica College, and was the only person to finish a 50-mile walk to Syracuse University for JFK's Presidential Fitness Challenge. Seidel proudly served as First Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 25 years, while working on the world's first supercomputers for 40 years at Unisys.
Stephen had many passions in life, whether it was taking photos, spending time with family, or founding the Eastern Coast Breweriana Association in 1970, with his first wife Patricia. As a rare super collector, he amassed one of the largest collections of Utica Club, Campbell's Soup and Terry Labonte memorabilia on the entire East Coast.
His final years were fueled by a love for sports, especially his beloved Phillies and Eagles. A recent highlight was being wished a speedy recovery by Merrill Reese. Anyone who met 'Steve' can vouch for his deep-voiced storytelling, dare devil spirit and willingness to help anyone in need. Pop Pop and his memories will live on in our hearts forever, as he drives his Subaru, with its "MAPPER" license plate, into the sunset and parks it in Heaven. RIP SVS.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown.
Donations may be made to "Stephen Seidel" at 303 W. Market St., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019