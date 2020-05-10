|
It is with great sorrow the family of Steve A. Kmetz shares his passing on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 89.
He was the husband of Marlene D. Kmetz for 65 years.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Stella Kmetz. During high school, he worked on the Will family farm, developing a love for farming and the earth. After he graduated from Lincoln High School in Dupont, Pa. in 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the occupation forces in Japan for 11 months and then served in the Korean War for an additional 11 months. This stint in the military is where his acumen for numbers was discovered.
In 1951, he was awarded the Bronze Star, and in 1952 he was honorably discharged. During the next six years, he worked full time while attending night classes at La Salle University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Putting his degree and math mind to work, he was employed by George H. Duross, Inc. of Philadelphia in the commercial roofing industry as Chief Estimator and Executive Vice President for 35 years (1961-1996). During his time at Duross, he and colleagues collaborated to invent a new kind of automatic standing seamer for metal roofing.
Mr. Kmetz was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Doylestown Country Club (1979-2019), where he served on various committees and on its Board of Directors. While at the family vacation home on Long Beach Island, N.J., he greatly enjoyed the sport of deep sea fishing with friends and family on the fair vessel, Carolyn Ann III. He enjoyed watching golf, and the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers with his son. He loved the Polish food his daughter prepared for him, friendly card games such as Gin, Poker, and Canasta, and walking with (while singing songs to) any baby present. And, thanks to his wife... he was an excellent ballroom dancer.
In addition to his beloved wife, Marlene, he is survived by his devoted children, son, Stephen F. Kmetz of Bensalem, Pa., and daughter, Christine K. Bates of Hinsdale, N.H.; his beloved sisters, Dolores Kolodgie of Glen Mills, Pa. and Georgette McHale of Tappan, N.Y.; six loving grandchildren, Derrick F. Kmetz and wife, Laura, Zachary S. Bates and partner, Luis, Elizabeth A. Carlton and partner, Nigel, Rhiannon Lee and husband, Cody, L. Carlton, and Ceridwyn Carlton; as well as six great grandchildren, Xavier, Kymani, Lily, Charlotte, Lex, and Qwynton. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law, and his dear goddaughter, Joann Haas and family.
Though his physical presence is already greatly missed, his spirit, love for life, and inquiring mind will continue through all the lives he touched.
Interment with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Home Society of N.J., 635 South Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08611-1831.
