Steve Reimer of Perkasie, Pa. passed away peacefully on New Year's Day 2020 after a courageous battle with AHUS and ESRD, with his family by his side. He was 50.
Formerly of Upper Black Eddy, Tinicum and Doylestown, Steve was an avid Philly sports fan, four for four.
He loved to take Sunday drives wandering the back roads of his youth. He also enjoyed cars and car shows, motorcycles and being outdoors. He had a heart of gold when it came to animals.
He retired from Keenan Honda after 27 years of service in early 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn (Paquin) Reimer; his beautiful daughter, Stephanie Marie; devoted mother, Diane (Rehm) Reimer; and his wonderful grandchildren, Gabriel Steven, Kaitlynn Jo and Tyler David.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Reimer.
Cremation services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Upper Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, or at www.bcspca.org, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020