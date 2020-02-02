|
|
Steven D. Griesinger, "Steve," of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was 61.
Steve was the son of Ralph Louis Griesinger and the late Anita Jean Griesinger, and the father of Stephanie Ann Caraway, Andrew Steven Griesinger and the late Kyle Louis Griesinger. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Lightkep, Paula Hartzell, Marcia Ludlow and Kathy Sweeney.
"But as for me
and my house,
We will serve the Lord."
Steve will be laid to rest at Pleasantville UCC (Chalfont) on Saturday, Feb. 8. His family will be receiving guests at 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020