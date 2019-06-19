|
Steven F. Hillias of Upper Saucon Township died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was 49.
He was the husband of Tracy A. (Childs) Hillias. He was born Dec. 19, 1969, in Allentown, Pa., to Irene M. (King) Hillias of Upper Saucon Township and the late Jack C. Hillias.
Steven was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He received his undergraduate degree in Management from Penn State University in 1991, and attended the FBI National Academy in 2007. In 2010, he received his Master's degree in Criminal Justice from DeSales University. He had been a member of the Perkasie Police Department since 1997. In December 2014, Steven was promoted to Perkasie Chief of Police. He was a member of the Police Chiefs Association of Bucks County and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Steven and his family were part of the Calvary Bible Fellowship family in Coopersburg. He was a master craftsman in woodworking, and loved to ski and golf. Steven enjoyed aviation with his son, visiting amusement parks with his daughter and most of all spending time with his wife and family.
In addition to his loving wife of 23 years, he is survived by his mother; children, Michael Anthony and Lauren Grace, all at home; and sisters, Irene H. Reilly (Frank J.) of Cranford, N.J., and Barbara A. Eberhardt (Neil D.) of Northampton.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Main Street - Hellertown, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main Street, Coopersburg, followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael and Lauren for their education (make check payable to Michael & Lauren Hillias) and/or the Borough of Perkasie for a life tribute to be established (make check payable to Borough of Perkasie), all care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
