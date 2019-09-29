|
Steven Owen Jones, of Warwick Twp., passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his residence. He was 64.
Steve was the loving husband of Carole Jones. The couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John Jones and Margaret Jones Plouffe.
Steve was employed as the Director of Information Technology for Orleans Homes from 1988 until his retirement in 2016. Previously, he was employed as a programming manager at Betz Laboratories from 1981 until 1988.
In his free time, Steve enjoyed golf and fishing. He was an avid fan of The Phillies and The Eagles; and he enjoyed his Fantasy Football League. One of Steve's best qualities was his sense of humor. He encouraged laughter in himself and others right to the end.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his two children Jennifer Jones, and Steven W. Jones, a brother, John "Butch" Jones (Adrienne), and a sister, Paige Rudolph (William).
Steve is preceded in death by a brother, David Jones.
Steve's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454 or Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232.
