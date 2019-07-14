|
|
Steven Walter Underhill, formerly of Malvern, died July 8, 2019. He was 59.
He is survived by his parents, Walter and Esther; his sisters, Jacquelyn Conroy (Wally) and Cynthia Underhill; his nieces and nephews, Teresa (Ciocca), Jared and Reese (Conroy); and his great- nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Dominic, and Vincent (Ciocca).
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service Friday, July 19, at St. Francis-in-the-Fields, 689 Sugartown Road, Malvern, Pa. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the churchyard, with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven's name may be made to The ARC of Chester County, 900 Lawrence Dr., West Chester, PA 19380, or a .
Danjolell Memorial Home,
Broomall
www.danjolell.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019