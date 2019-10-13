Home

Steven Wasserleben

Steven Wasserleben Obituary
Steven Wasserleben of Coatesville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the age of 63.

He was the dear husband of Bernadene, and the loving father of Troy, Taylor, and Blaze. He is also survived by Janet Guyger, Karen Palmeiro, Ali Nelson, Andrea Gass, and Gary Wasserleben.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA  19040. The visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass. The burial following Mass will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 25 Byberry Rd., Philadelphia, PA  19116.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations in Steve's name be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W. 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA  19365.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
