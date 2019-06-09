Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Steward Joseph Leister III


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steward Joseph Leister III Obituary
Steward Joseph Leister III died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home in Sellersville, Pa. He was 69.

Born April 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Steward Joseph Jr. and Elizabeth Pershing (Rice) Leister in Vineland, N.J., and the beloved husband of Barbara Mainhart, to whom he was married for 36 years.

Steward held a BSEE degree in Electronic Engineering from Monmouth University, West Long Branch, N.J. and an associate degree from Cumberland County College, Vineland, N.J. He was self-employed and specialized in digital signal processing and computer applications. His work took him to many locations including Antwerp, Belgium, where he learned French and traveled to many European countries.

Stew was a member of the Tyrean Chapter of DeMolay in his hometown of Vineland, N.J. during high school. He belonged to the IEEE and NSPE professional engineering organizations. Because of his lifelong interest in history and genealogy, he enjoyed being a member of the West Rockhill Historical Society. He discovered that his fourth-great-grandfather had lived on the same property in the 1800s that Steward and his wife bought in West Rockhill Township 1993. Through his mother's family, he was a recorded member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

He enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible, kept an extensive vegetable and fruit garden and also was a beekeeper. He also participated in competitive fencing and target practice.

In addition to his wife, Steward is survived by his sister, Patricia Leister-Ricci and her husband, Mark, of Naples, Fla., cousins, Dennis Link of Phoenix, Ariz. and Eva Marie Saint of Los Angeles, Calif., and brothers-in-law, Larry Mainhart and Robert Mainhart and his wife, Mary, of Butler, Pa.

In addition to his parents, Steward was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Elizabeth Leister.

A memorial service celebrating Stew's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, Pa., where calling hours will start at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be available after the service in the funeral home's Gathering Room.

Stew was a member of the Morning Star Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at 429 S. 9th St., Quakertown, PA 18951, or online at www.mstarqtown.org/give.html.

To sign the online guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service,

Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
