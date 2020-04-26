The Intelligencer Obituaries
Stuart S. Kingsbury Jr.

Stuart S. Kingsbury Jr. Obituary
Stuart S. "Stu" Kingsbury Jr. passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pine Run Health Care. He was 87 and the husband for 66 years of Anne Edgar Kingsbury.

Stu was born in Springfield, Illinois and grew up in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning from 1955 to 1957, where he was an instructor.

He graduated from Lehigh University and was employed by Socony Vacuum Oil Company, later known as Mobil Oil, retiring after 19 years. Stu and Anne then opened their real estate and appraisal firm in Doylestown, retiring in 2005, at which time they moved to Pine Run Retirement Community.

Stu was active in his church, Rotary, LeTip, Boy Scouts and little league. He was a Mason and Shriner.

In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by four children, Linda Bollinger (Steve) of New Hampshire, Stuart S. "Bud" Kingsbury III (Debra) of Quakertown, Lee L. (Patty) of Hawaii, and Amy Braund (Daniel) of Yorkshire, England; nine grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; a brother, Linton of Colorado; two nieces and a former son- in-law, Brent Peters of Maine.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stu's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to PARVEE Foundation at Pine Run Community, 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020
