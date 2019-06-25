|
|
Sue E. (Morison) Costantini of Hatboro passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Jefferson Hospice in Warminster. Sue was 82 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, Sue was the daughter of the late Franklin and Edna Mae Morison.
She was the wife of the late Peter R. Costantini, who passed away in 1980. The couple had been married for 23 years.
Sue was known by many names such as Mom, Suzy Q, Grammy, and Aunt Sue are just a few. She will be remembered for being an adventurous traveler. She had enjoyed many trips, just her and her RV throughout the country.
Sue is survived by her children, Lisa D. Schade (Jim), Rich "Coz" (Christine Dukes), and Ron Costantini (Lynn Kochman). She was the grandmother of Cory Sanceciz, Rachel Rothman (Justin), James Schade, Peter Costantini, and Gina Costantini, and is also survived by her great grandchildren, Atreyu Sanceciz and Landon Rothman. Sue was the sister of the late Marison family, Edna Mae Long, Franklin (Helen), June LaRoux (Doug), Ruth Woodington (Clayton) John (Anna) and Helen Pfau (Rich).
Sue's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Association.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 25, 2019