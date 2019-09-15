|
Susan Jean Thomas of Anaconda, Mont., born July 11, 1960, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was 59.
She was the beloved wife of Tony Thomer, the wonderful and loving mother of Melissa Mobley, Caroline Thomer and Elizabeth Thomer, and the cherished grandmother of Audrey, Anna, Darren and Zoe.
She was a wonderful, hard-working, caring, loving woman who gave her all to her man, girls and grandchildren! She will be greatly missed by all and always remembered in our hearts.
No services will be held.
Please send condolences to Thomer family at 1320 German Gulch Rd., Anaconda, MT 59711.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019