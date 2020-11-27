Susan L. Petherbridge

Susan Louise Petherbridge was born October 10, 1959 in Philadelphia and raised in Roslyn, Pennsylvania. She passed on November 18, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.

She is survived by her father, Robert; brothers James (Debbie) and Bill (Jennifer); nephews Kenneth and Nathan, and many cousins. She is also pre-deceased by her mother, Esther, and niece, Michelle.

After graduating from Abington High School, Sue completed a Liberal Arts Degree at Penn State. Sue was proficient in French and had the opportunity to travel to France, taking classes and connecting with family while there. She worked for many years at Wells Fargo in International Finance. Susan was a kind and generous person, devoted to the care of her parents.

Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.



