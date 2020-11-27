1/1
Susan L. Petherbridge
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Petherbridge
Susan Louise Petherbridge was born October 10, 1959 in Philadelphia and raised in Roslyn, Pennsylvania. She passed on November 18, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.
She is survived by her father, Robert; brothers James (Debbie) and Bill (Jennifer); nephews Kenneth and Nathan, and many cousins. She is also pre-deceased by her mother, Esther, and niece, Michelle.
After graduating from Abington High School, Sue completed a Liberal Arts Degree at Penn State. Sue was proficient in French and had the opportunity to travel to France, taking classes and connecting with family while there. She worked for many years at Wells Fargo in International Finance. Susan was a kind and generous person, devoted to the care of her parents.
Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved