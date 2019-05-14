|
Susan L. Toal of Nockamixon passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown. She was 63.
Susan was the beloved wife of Charles F. Toal. The couple celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on May 7th.
Susan was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Hanlon.
Susan was employed as a probate clerk for the Bucks County Register of Wills Office. She worked there for more than 10 years, retiring in March of 2018. Prior, Susan was a bus driver for the Palisades School District.
Susan was the co- founder and leader, for many years, of the Round-A-Bit 4-H Horse and Pony Club.
In her free time, Susan enjoyed gardening, painting, drawing, tending to her horses, and was an all-around animal lover.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her three daughters, Kelli Toal, Erin Baxter- Toal (Monica), and Shannon Toal (Damien Tancredi); two grandsons, Charlie and Westley; and a sister, Sandy Bevan (Robert).
Susan's memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Kellers Church Rds., Plumsteadville, Pa. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the 4H Horse and Pony Club, 1282 Almshouse Rd., Neshaminy Manor Center, Doylestown, PA 18901, checks made payable to "Bucks County Extension" or to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 14, 2019