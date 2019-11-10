|
Susan Maria Schneider of Horsham passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 55.
Susan was born March 22, 1964 to Gerald and Anna (Nancy) Schneider.
In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her loving husband, Thom McAdams; her beloved son, Brian Schneider; stepchildren, Tom McAdams Jr. (Marcella) and Jaclyn Sosa (Peter); her sisters, Tracey Knob (Dale) and Nancy Schneider (Richard Gehringer); and brothers, Jerry and Frank (Michele) and their families. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, and Francesca.
After graduating from Archbishop Wood High School in 1982, Susan began her 35-year banking career at Firstrust Bank. Susan started as a teller in the bank's Flourtown office and during her tenure worked her way through varied positions to earn the title of Vice President, responsible for the management of Firstrust's Southampton branch and overall business development in Bucks County. Susan's expertise and dedication were evident in her successful cultivation of long lasting relationships in the Southampton community. Susan received many awards in recognition of her performance, most notably, in the Southampton community where Susan's work was instrumental in positioning Firstrust as a market leader. Susan consistently demonstrated her commitment to a strong Southampton community through her leadership and volunteer support of the Southampton Days Fourth of July celebration.
Susan was known and loved for her gentle, caring nature, beautiful smile, and stunningly beautiful blue eyes. Susan was easy to love and had many friends whom she loved spending time with. She enjoyed knitting, scrapbooking, yoga and healthy cooking. Susan loved music and would attend many concerts and shows with her husband, Thom, often traveling and vacationing around different events. Susan was an advocate for breast cancer and completed a breast cancer fund walk with friends and family in the past. Susan also enjoyed hiking with her son, Brian, along with her grandsons, Ryan and Michael. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandsons at their sporting events. Susan was looking forward to doing the same with her new granddaughter, Francesca. Susan will be missed dearly by many.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In honor of her life and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to UNITE For Her [uniteforher.org/donate], 127 East Chestnut Street, First Floor, West Chester, PA 19380, and/or Mary's Place by the Sea [marysplacebythesea.org/donation], 22 Main Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.
