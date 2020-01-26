|
Susan S. Edwards of Southampton passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the residence she grew up in surrounded by her loving family after a tough battle with lung cancer. She was 84.
Susan was preceded in death by her three husbands, Walter H. Raab, Arthur C. Souders, and Thomas V. Edwards.
Born and raised in Southampton, she was the daughter of Fred J. and Mildred King Stackpole, and the sister of the late Mildred Illgen.
Susan was a graduate of Upper Southampton High School and continued her studies graduating from Beaver College with a B.S. degree in Retail Management, starting her retail career as the personal secretary for the president of Gimbels. Susan later became one of the "Polaroid Girls," demonstrating new products at various trade shows. Through her Polaroid connections, she was selected to manage the largest Polaroid Repair Center for the Mid Atlantic Region of the United States. She finished her retail career working at Pewter Plus in the Peddler's Village in Lahaska, working into her late 70s.
She had a distinguished reputation as a Counted Cross Stitch expert and was involved in running and teaching at local stitchery shops. Susan will be remembered for her strong will, keen wit, tireless energy and kindness she had shown to her family and to all.
Susan is survived by her children, Hays S. Raab of Southampton and Dr. Jennifer Souders and her husband, Paul Gillingham, of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughter, Erin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and again from 9:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Susan's interment will follow in the Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Susan's name to the Centennial Singers, P.O Box 1404, Southampton, PA 18966.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020