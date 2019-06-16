|
Susan Uphoff Keresey, born June 9, 1946, passed away June 6, 2019.
Susan is survived by niece, Jessica Snee; nephew, Tim Snee Jr.; great-nephew, Nikon Snee Garza; sister, Barbara Lynn Snee; brother-in-law, Tim Snee Sr.; and brother, Robert Uphoff.
She began her career helping others working with sick and troubled children at the Eastern Pennsylvania State facility in Bensalem, Pa.
She switched career paths as she found a need to express her artistic talents in flowers by working in highly respected Bucks County nurseries and flower shops. The call to help others again moved her to become a nurse, finishing her career as a hospital nurse at Abington Hospital.
She was stricken with Alzheimer's and spent her final years at Neshaminy Manor where, in spite of her illness, she brought abundant joy and good humor to the staff and fellow patients.
No words can adequately thank her friends who supported her in visits and thoughts in these last years.
