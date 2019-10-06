|
|
Susanna H. Brown, a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, formerly a resident of Warrington for 59 years, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her son's home in Bechtelsville, Pa. She was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, Susanna was the daughter of the late Adolph and Louise (Keyser) Kube.
Susanna was the wife of the late James Brown who passed away in 2010.
Susanna is survived by three sons, Roger the late Lynn, James and his wife, Nancy, and Keith and his wife, Erin; and three daughters, Carol Anton and her husband, Bill, Susan Baker and her husband, David, and Eileen Kronmiller and her husband, Rick; 14 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margie Ivey. Susanna was preceded in death by her great-great-grandsons Corey and Nathan.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susanna's name to the Bucks County S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 277 Lahaska, PA 18931 www.bcspca.org
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019