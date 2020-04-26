Home

Suzann P. Miller

Suzann P. Miller Obituary
Suzann P. (Bossock) Miller of Feasterville- Trevose, Pa. passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 77.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Sophia (Wisnieski) Ondik, the loving mother of Timothy Miller (Patricia Dickel), Christine Kratz (Robert), and Andrew Miller (Patti), and the devoted grandmother of Wyatt, Lizzy, Amber, Danielle, Shawn, Morgan, Drew and Kelsey.

Her creative spirit and heart for hospitality will be missed.

A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Caring for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154-1288 (www.caringforfriends.org) would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020
